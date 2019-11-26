MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing a slew of charges after he punched a woman multiple times, hit her with glass bottles and attempted to stab her earlier this month, police said.

Officers responding to the Family Dollar parking lot on West Hancock Street on Nov. 13 met with the victim who reported that 39-year-old Larry Woods, who is known to her, began an argument that escalated into a physical assault, according to Manchester, N.H. police.

Woods allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and started swinging it, causing superficial wounds to her abdomen.

The victim was also hit in the head and face with a closed fist and other objects, police said.

Officers arrested Woods Monday and charged him with first-degree assault, reckless conduct, simple assault, criminal threatening and convicted felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 5.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)