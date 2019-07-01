MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man acting erratically inside a hotel room in Manchester tried to bite a police dog during his arrest last Friday, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of a man throwing things, yelling and acting aggressively inside a room at the La Quinta Hotel made multiple attempts to get the suspect, identified as Matthew Williams, of Nashua, out of the room to no avail.

Once the hotel door was finally open, Manchester police say they found a barricade.

Williams continued to be uncooperative, prompting state police to deploy a K-9 unit to help make an arrest, according to Manchester police.

The 35-year-old man allegedly wrapped his arms around the dog, growled at him and tried to bite him on the top of his head.

Williams was eventually taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest, simple assault and willful interference with police dogs.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Manchester Circuit Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)