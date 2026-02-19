BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper was transported to the hospital after being dragged by a car in East Boston early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., a trooper “conducted a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Central Square and Meridian Street in East Boston stop,” officials said

The trooper, after looking up the driver’s information, discovered he was driving with a suspended license.

“When the Trooper attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle to facilitate a tow, the driver shifted gears and fled the scene at a high rate of speed dragging the Trooper 10 to 20 feet,” officials said. “After becoming free from the vehicle, the Trooper relayed information on the radio allowing State Police to issue a BOLO about the vehicle to area partners.”

The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

“Per the initial report, he appeared shaken up,” officials said.

Later Thursday morning, New Hampshire State Police encountered the vehicle and arrested the suspect, identified as Binit Bikram Shah, 27, of Raymond, New Hampshire.

After stopping Shah, New Hampshire troopers “determined that Shah showed signs of impairment”.

He was arrested and charged with felony possession of controlled drugs and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of drugs or liquor, driving after revocation or suspension (subsequent offense), license required – operating without a valid license, possession of drugs in a motor vehicle, and contempt of court (breach of bail conditions).

In Massachusetts, state police said they intend to “seek an arrest warrant on several charges out of East Boston District Court, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer”.

