MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he exposed himself and pointed a gun at someone in Manchester on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a man exposing himself on South Willow Street around 1 p.m. spoke with the caller who said the man had exposed himself near a vehicle in a parking lot and then pointed a gun at them when they told him to leave, according to Manchester police.

Soon after, another caller reported the man came back and went into a hair salon.

Jaime Torres Boden, of Manchester, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and indecent exposure.

