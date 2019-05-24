NH man arrested after allegedly firing gun during domestic disturbance

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Concord, New Hampshire man was arrested Friday after police say he discharged a firearm during a domestic disturbance.

Officers responding to a reported domestic disturbance in the area of 73 Shaker Road about 9:07 a.m. were met by a man and a female victim who had fled the house on foot after an altercation with another man, according to Concord police.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Richard Murray, 66, discharged a firearm during the disturbance.

Investigators concluded that there was an argument inside the home between Murray and the two victims, and at one point, Murray pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the male victim and threatened to kill him.

Murray then physically assaulted the female victim, and at some point during the altercation, discharged the handgun outside of the residence in close proximity to the woman, according to police.

Murray was charged with simple assault, domestic violence simple assault, criminal threatening against a person with a firearm, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon (firearm), and domestic violence reckless conduct with a deadly weapon (firearm).

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact police at 603-225-8600.

