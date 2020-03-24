NH man arrested after allegedly firing several gunshots off porch

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he fired several gunshots from his back porch on Monday night.

Charles Carroll, 57, of Nashua, is facing charges including two counts of reckless conduct, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 47 Hunt St. shortly before 10 p.m. determined Caroll had recklessly fired a handgun multiple times from his rear porch into the ground in his backyard, police said.

Police say Carroll put several residents in danger because the compact neighborhood has homes in close proximity to one another.

Carroll is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on April 30.

He has since been released on personal recognizance.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)