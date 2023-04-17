MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing arson charges after police said he tried to set a car on fire earlier this month.

Manchester police said they responded on April 11 after a caller told them a man dressed in trash bags was pouring a liquid onto the windshield and tires of a car and trying to light it with a small lighter.

Police said another witness told them they saw the man throw a bag into a dumpster in the area.

Investigators later found the bag with gloves, trash bags and a container of windshield wiper fluid inside, according to police. Police said investigators also found surveillance video showing the man wearing trash bags on his head and upper body.

Police identified the suspect in this case as Robinson Loubriel Resto. He has been charged with two counts of attempted arson and falsifying evidence.

