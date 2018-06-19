NH man arrested after boss spots him crawling around business after-hours

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man was arrested on a criminal trespassing charge early Tuesday morning after his boss spotted him on surveillance camera crawling around on the floor of the electronic repair business where he works, police said.

The owner of EZ Apple Repair on Willow Street called police about 1:15 a.m. after she noticed “crawling around the store near the cash register” on a live security feed, Manchester police said. Within minutes, a store manager responded to the business and allowed officers inside, where they located 21-year-old employee David Tuluva.

Tuluva was charged with criminal trespassing and is scheduled to appear in the 9th Circuit Court-Manchester Tuesday.

