NH man arrested after bust yields 2 handguns, shotgun, cocaine

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A wanted New Hampshire man was arrested in Manchester early Friday morning after SWAT teams recovered several guns and illegal drugs.

Anthony Cruz, 29, is due to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court North on three counts of possession and receiving stolen property, according to police.

The Manchester Police SWAT team executed a search at Cruz’s Bremer Street home after obtaining a warrant in connection to a “lengthy drug investigation.”

Inside the home, police allegedly found several guns including a .45 caliber handgun, a 12 gauge shotgun and a .357 revolver.

Crack Cocaine, Suboxone films, and Oxycodone was also found in the apartment, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

