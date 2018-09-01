NH man arrested after leading police on wild, interstate car chase

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Seabrook, New Hampshire man is facing a raft of criminal charges after leading police on a wild chase from South Hampton, New Hampshire into Massachusetts early Friday morning, officials said.

New Hampshire state police responding to a report of a property damage crash on Locust Street in South Hampton about 12:52 a.m. learned that a driver in a 2000 Dodge Ram 2500 had just struck a residential mailbox as he was refusing to stop for Seabrook police officers, according to state police.

After locating the suspect vehicle, state police say the driver rammed a trooper’s cruiser on Black Snake Road and sped into Amesbury, Massachusetts. The vehicle was later located crashed in Salisbury, Massachusetts, triggering a search for the driver.

State police canine Scout was deployed and tracked Dustin Claar, 27, Seabrook, New Hampshire to a nearby barn, where he was placed under arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on Sept. 4 on charges including reckless conduct. State police say additional charges are likely.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper George Sanborn of the New Hampshire State Police, Troop-A Barracks at 603-679-3333.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)