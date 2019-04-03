SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A Somersworth, New Hampshire man is facing a slew of criminal charges after officers searching his home Monday night allegedly found several illegal firearms, two pounds of marijuana and other THC-infused items.

Officers responding to 64 Union St. for an incident reportedly involving roommates and firearms around 11:40 p.m. discovered two pounds of marijuana, a large quantity of hashish and THC edible products, along with three handguns, one shotgun, and one rifle, police said.

Archie J. Stuart, 21, was arrested as a result of the on-scene investigation and charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.

He was released on $2,500 personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Strafford County Superior Court on April 18.

The case, including the origin of the firearms, remains under investigation.

