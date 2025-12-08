SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Belmont, New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he led officers on a chase through several communities and refused to exit his vehicle after stopping.

State troopers looking for a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 in connection with an ongoing investigation in Belmont learned the vehilce had been spotted in Stafford but the driver refused to stop, according to state police.

The driver, identified as Scott E. Newcomb, 55, traveled through multiple communities, including Somersworth, where a minor passenger was let out of the vehicle. The minor was not physically injured in the pursuit and was brought by police to a family member, while the pursuit continued.

Tire deflation devices were used multiple times before Newcomb ultimately stopped on Route 4 in Durham. However, police say he refused to get out of the vehicle, prompting a prolonged standoff.

Ultimately, Newcomb got out of the car and was arrested on kidnapping, reckless conduct, and disobeying an officer.

Anyone with information that may assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Trooper First Class Nathan J. Sleight at Nathan.J.Sleight@dos.nh.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)