NH man arrested following rollover crash that injured 2 in Epping

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire police have arrested a man who they say was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his vehicle in Epping early Saturday night.

Troopers responding to a single rollover crash around 12:40 a.m. on Route 101 found the driver, identified as Timothy Shallow, 20, of Raymond, lying next to his vehicle after being ejected from his car in the crash, police said.

Shallow suffered injuries that do not appear to be serious as did his passenger, identified as Nicholas Jarace, 22, of Raymond, according to police. Both were taken to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Shallow was riding a 2001 Toyota Tacoma eastbound toward Exit 6 when he lost control, rolled over several times and struck a median, according to police.

Officers later determined that Shallow was distracted and impaired by alcohol at the time of the crash and placed him under arrest, police said.

He was released on bail and will be arraigned in Circuit Brentwood District Court in April.

