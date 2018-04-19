NH man arrested for alleged sex assaults involving juvenile

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man arrested in Nashua Tuesday night is now facing felonious sexual assault charges, police said.

Fernando Serrano, 34, of Nashua, was arrested after officers received a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile, according to Nashua police. The victim told police Serrano sexually assaulted her over the course of several years, police said.

Serrano has been charged with four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and four counts of sexual assault.

This is a developing news story, 7News will post more information as it becomes available.

