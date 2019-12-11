NH man arrested for allegedly beating his 88-year-old grandmother to death

SANDOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - The grandson of an 88-year-old Sandown, New Hampshire woman has been taken into custody in connection with her death, officials say.

Patrick Irish, 42, was arrested in connection with the death of Aline Irish, who was found beaten to death inside their shared home at 48 Phillipswood Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner, and Sandown Police Chief Joseph Gordon.

An autopsy determined that the cause of Aline Irish’s death was blunt force trauma to the head and the manner to be homicide, the statement said.

Patrick Irish is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Rockingham Superior Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Kelly Healey at 603-628-8477.

