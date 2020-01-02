NH man arrested for allegedly exposing himself at Manchester hotel

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing a criminal charge after police say he exposed himself to three people, including a 13-year-old, in a hotel last month.

Officers responding to a report of a man exposing himself at the DoubleTree Hotel on Elm Street on Dec. 27 identified Scott Bergan, 53 as their suspect, according to Manchester police.

He was arrested Wednesday on three counts of indecent exposure and was expected to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough Superior Court – North.

Anyone with information or who may have been victimized by Bergan is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or Manchester police Det. Nicholas Georgoulis at 603-792-5676.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)