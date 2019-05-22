NH man arrested for allegedly issuing inspection stickers to unsafe vehicles

WAKEFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested Tuesday after police say he was caught issuing inspection stickers to vehicles with safety violations, police said.

A trooper investigating reports that unsafe vehicles were receiving official State of New Hampshire Safety Inspection stickers from an inspection station in Wakefield noticed Edward W. Cushing, 48, of Ossippee, issuing a sticker to a driver whose vehicle had “noticeable safety violations,” state police said.

Even after the trooper noted the violations, police say Cushing still gave the driver an inspection sticker.

He was arrested on a charge of unauthorized display of an official inspection and is due to be arraigned June 6 in 3rd Circuit — District Division — Ossippee Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)