NH man arrested for allegedly voting twice in 2016 presidential election

LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire was arrested on Thursday for voting twice in the 2016 presidential election, officials said.

Vincent Marzello, 65, of West Lebanon, is facing a charge of wrongful voting, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes announced in a joint news release.

Marzello allegedly voted once during the November election as “Vincent Marzello” and once as “Helen Elisabeth Ashley.”

The New Hampshire Democratic Party had appointed Helen Elisabeth Ashley as an Inspector of Election, officials said. That appointment has since been suspended, a letter dated Aug. 27, 2020, indicated.

It’s not yet clear when Marzello will be called to court.

