HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested twice for driving under the influence in just over 24 hours in Hooksett this week, police said.

Sgt. Christopher Buker stopped a Toyota Tacoma on Benton Road around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday for crossing over the solid yellow lines, according to Hooksett police.

The driver, identified by police as Thomas Valiton, 60, of Hooksett, allegedly appeared impaired.

Valiton agreed to undergo field sobriety testing and he was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI, police said.

He was taken to the Hooksett Police Department, where he allegedly refused a breath test.

Valiton was released on personal recognizance and given a court date of Jan. 5.

On Thursday around 11 p.m., a dispatcher reportedly noticed a man who appeared intoxicated in the lobby of the Hooksett Police Department.

The man left the lobby, got into a Toyota Tacoma in the parking lot, and drove away, police said.

Officer Brian Roche saw the Toyota traveling north on Hooksett Road while crossing over the solid lines, police added.

Roche attempted to stop the vehicle but it continued up Hunt Street before eventually stopping on Ironwood Circle, police continued.

The driver was identified as Valiton, who showed signs of impairment, according to police.

He also allegedly had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

Valiton refused testing and was arrested on charges of DUI, disobeying an officer, and breach of bail, police said.

He was held on preventive detention and transported to the Merrimack County House of Corrections pending arraignment.

