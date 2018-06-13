NH man arrested for failing to register as a sex offender

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 30-year-old man was arrested in Nashua, New Hampshire Tuesday for failing to register as a sex offender, police said.

Thomas Martel, of Concord, New Hampshire, was arrested about 9:19 a.m. on a charge of duty to report.

Police say Martel failed to complete his semi-annual registration in February 2018.

Martel, who was convicted of felonious sexual assault in Coos County Superior Court in 2009, was required to register semi-annually as a Tier II sex offender. He also failed to report is December 2011, police said

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

