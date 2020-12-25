NH man arrested in Christmas stabbing that left 2 people seriously injured

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with a violent stabbing that left two men seriously injured early Christmas morning, officials said.

Joseph Schulte, 29, Nashua, is facing charges including two counts of first-degree assault, according to the Pelham Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a home on Old County Road in Pelham just after 1 a.m. found an unconscious 27-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times and a 28-year-old man suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to Lowell General Hospital before being transported to Tufts Medical Center. The man is said to be in critical condition.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to Lowell General Hospital with a deep laceration to his forehead and serious facial injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Schulte allegedly stabbed the men during an altercation before fleeing the scene.

Schulte was later found at his Nashua home and taken into custody.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)