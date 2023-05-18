DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A Candia, New Hampshire man is facing a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting in Derry, New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the Lobster Claw II on Main Street around 5:45 p.m. found John Kratz, Jr., 64, of Sandown, New Hampshire, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Derry Police Chief George Feole.

He was taken to Eilliot Hospital in Manchester, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, John Kratz, 27, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Rockingham Superior Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)