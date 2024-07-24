LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 38-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Hindu temple in Lowell Saturday that also injured two other people, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced.

The shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. in the parking lot of the Swaminarayan Temple on Middlesex Street.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired, according to the DA’s office, and arrived to find 30 people in the temple’s parking lot. Officers found two men on scene with gunshot wounds and emergency crews brought the pair to an area hospital. The DA’s office said a third person, identified as a 26-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and brought herself to an area hospital.

The woman was treated and released from the hospital, as was one of the injured men, according to the DA’s office. Jose Ortiz, 43 of Lowell was pronounced dead.

Citing a subsequent investigation, the DA’s office said investigators learned two groups of people had gathered in the parking lot shortly before the shooting, drinking, partying, and lighting off fireworks.

At one point, a fight started in the crowd and Paul Garcia of Dover, New Hampshire allegedly opened fire, according to the DA’s office.

The Middlesex DA’s office said officers arrested Garcia on Tuesday at a home in Lawrence. He was charged with several charges including murder and was expected to be arraigned Wednesday Lowell District Court.

The DA’s office said the incident remained under investigation as of Tuesday and did not share any additional information.

Officials previously said there was no indication the gathering or the shooting was related to the Swaminarayan Temple.

