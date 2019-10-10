NH man arrested in vicious assault that left 3-month-old boy with brain bleed

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested Thursday in connection with a vicious assault that left a 3-month-old baby boy with a brain bleed in June, officials said.

Michael Roberson, 25, of Manchester, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree assault, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Authorities launched an investigation on June 30 after a baby known to Roberson was taken to Elliot Hospital after having a seizure.

Police say the baby was evaluated and found to have clear signs of trauma, including a brain bleed.

An investigation later determined that Roberson was allegedly caring for the baby at the time of the incident and that he was the one who called 911.

Police later ruled that the injuries were not accidental.

An investigation is ongoing.

