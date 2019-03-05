NH man arrested on 15 counts of sexual assault

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Rochester, New Hampshire man was arrested Tuesday on 15 counts of sexual assault, police say.

Concord police began an investigation in May 2018 after being informed, by an acquaintance of the victim, of possible long-term sexual abuse perpetrated by Kirat Rai, 36, against another person, according to Concord police.

The investigation alleges that the suspect groomed his victim at a very young age and began perpetrating sexual assaults against the victim when the victim was a child in grade school, police say.

The abuse continued over many years and involved force, threats of force, and coercion, according to police.

Rai is scheduled to be arraigned in court Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)