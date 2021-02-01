NH man arrested on aggravated sexual assault charge

BRADFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Bradford, New Hampshire man is facing sexual assault charges, police said Monday.

Police began investigating an alleged sexual assault that took place in Bradford during the week of Jan. 17, officials said. On Monday, police arrested Russell R. Seitz, 51, in connection with the incident.

Seitz was charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault.

He was released on personal recognizance and will be arraigned at a later date.

