NH man arrested on aggravated sexual assault charges

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire was arrested Monday night on charges of aggravated sexual assault following an incident involving a woman who was known to him, authorities said.

Rey DeJesus Jr., 37, of Nashua, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges including three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Detectives looking into a report of a sexual assault arrested DeJesus around 8 p.m. following a monthslong investigation that started on Nov. 20, 2019, police said.

DeJesus was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail pending the outcome of his arraignment.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department Crime Line 603-589-1665.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)