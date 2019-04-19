LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A nearly year-long investigation into child pornography led to the arrest of a New Hampshire man Thursday.

Londonderry police began investigating Richard Gale in May 2018 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Gale was ultimately arrested Thursday and charged with three felony counts of possession of child pornography and one felony count of distribution of child pornography.

He was released on unsecured appearance bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County Superior Court on May 3.

Anyone with information in relation to this case is asked to contact Londonderry police Det. Michael Tufo at 603-432-1118.

