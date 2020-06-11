NH man arrested on child porn charges

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was released on bond after being arrested Thursday on 10 counts of possession of child sex abuse images, authorities said.

Raymond Ouellette, 46, of Sandown, was wanted on felony charges for possession of child sexual abuse images, and a warrant for his arrest was written last Friday, officials said.

He turned himself in after being notified of the warrant, which was the result of an investigation triggered by a cyber-tip from the Derry Police Department, officials said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Cour in August.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.

