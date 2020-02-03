NH man arrested on child sex assault charges

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 52-year-old New Hampshire man was arrested on child sex assault charges on Friday, officials said.

Officers investigating a report of a pattern of sexual assaults involving a juvenile arrested Rafael Rivera, of Nashua, on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault, a special felony, after learning that the victim had been assaulted over an extended period of time, officials said.

He was ordered held on preventative detention at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester pending his arraignment Monday at the Hillsborough County Superior Court-South.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)