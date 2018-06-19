NH man arrested on domestic violence charges

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 46-year-old man is facing a domestic assault charge after he was arrested in Nashua, New Hampshire Monday, police said.

Jason Dow was arrested about 9:55 a.m. by members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniformed Field Operations Bureau who were investigating a past domestic assault on Sunday, police said in a statement Tuesday. The victim claimed Dow assaulted her numerous times and would not allow her to leave.

The victim and Dow were both treated for non-life-threatening injuries at local hospitals and the investigation resulted in Dow being charged with second-degree domestic assault, criminal restraint, and five counts of domestic violence, according to police.

Dow is being held at the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections on $50,000 cash bail, pending his arraignment Tuesday.

