NH man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop uncovers THC products, cash

BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing drug distribution charges after police say a traffic stop on Route 91 in Bernardston uncovered THC marijuana products and a large amount of cash early Friday morning.

A trooper who stopped a 2010 Acura MDX after determining the owner had a suspended driver’s license placed Nicholas Doolittle, 24, of Winchester, under arrest, according to state police.

He was given an additional charge of possessing a Class D substance with intent to distribute after a search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered THC dabs, marijuana edibles, marijuana vape oil cartridges, THC packets, marijuana, and more than $16,000 in cash.

Doolittle was ordered held on $5,000 bail pending his arraignment Friday in Greenfield District Court.

