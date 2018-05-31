NH man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing drug charges after officers caught him with heroin and crack cocaine during a traffic stop, officials said.

Brian Rutherford, 45, of Manchester, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop in the area of Candia Road on I-93 about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Manchester police. A search of the 2004 Volkswagen GTI Rutherford was driving revealed 15.4 grams of heroin and an open bag of crack cocaine.

Rutherford was arrested on charges of possessing a controlled drug with intent to distribute (heroin) and possession of a controlled drug (crack cocaine).

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)