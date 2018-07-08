NH man arrested on DUI charge after driving ATV down highway

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man is facing an impaired driving charge after police say he refused to stop for troopers while driving an ATV down the highway in New Hampshire Friday night.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a man on an ATV driving westbound on Interstate 393 caught up the vehicle in Tilton, where the driver refused to stop and continued north, according to a release issued Saturday.

Although they declined to pursue the vehicle, troopers later located the ATV in New Hampton after it ran out of fuel.

Derek C. Meyer, of Northwood, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges aggravated DWI, reckless operation, and disobeying a police officer.

Meyer was released on $10,000 personal recognizance bail and is due in court on July 19.

Anyone who may have information about the incident are encouraged to contact Trooper Derek Myrdek, Troop D at 603-223-8944.

