NH man arrested on felonious sexual assault charges

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing felonious sexual assault charges after police say he had an intimate relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Devin Henry, 19, of Nashua, was arrested at 12:19 a.m. Saturday on three counts of felonious sexual assault in connection with the alleged relationship.

Henry refused bail and is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail pending his arraignment Monday in 9th Circuit Nashua District Division Court.

A Class B Felony is punishable by up to seven years in state prison.

