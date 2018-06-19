NH man arrested on felonious sexual assault charges

Robert Pratt, 58, of Pembroke, New Hampshire. Courtesy New Hampshire State Police.

TWIN MOUNTAIN, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire man was arrested Monday in connection with a sexual assault last year, state police said.

Robert Pratt, 58, of Pembroke, New Hampshire, was arrested by state troopers who had conducted a months-long investigation into an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Dummer, New Hampshire, on Sept. 25, 2017, state police announced in a press release Tuesday.

Pratt was released on $5,000 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned July 2 in Coos County Superior Court on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

Anyone with information about the allegations is urged to call Trooper First Class Jonathan Stephens at 603-223-8873 or email him at jonathan.stephens@dos.nh.gov.

