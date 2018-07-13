NH man arrested on gun charges after threatening brother

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester man was arrested Friday after police say he pulled a gun on his brother.

Police responded to 111 Kennard Road about 11:15 p.m. Thursday for a threat with a firearm. Carl Wingfield, 58, got into a physical altercation with his 49-year-old brother and then went into his bedroom, grabbed a handgun, and pointed it at the victim’s head, Manchester police said in a press release Friday morning.

Officers said the victim, whose name was not released, fled the house after the incident and hid between vehicles while calling 911.

When police arrived, they asked Wingfield to exit the home, which he eventually did about 12:55 a.m.

He was taken into custody and faces charges of criminal threatening, simple assault, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest/detention.

Wingfield is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North July 13.

