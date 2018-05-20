NH man arrested on heroin charges after traffic stop

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing drug charges after police say they found heroin following a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

Corey Lake, 28, of Nashua, was arrested about 12:55 a.m. after a Hooksett police officer who pulled him over for having a defective plate light noticed a baggy of suspected heroin in the center console, police said. Another baggy of suspected heroin was found while he was being placed under arrest, according to police.

Lake was taken to the Hooksett Police Department, where he was booked on charges of transporting drugs and possessing drugs.

He was ordered released on $12,000 cash bail and is due in Merrimack Superior Court on June 7.

