NH man arrested on murder charges in 2005 fire death of 84-year-old man

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the 2005 murder of an 84-year-old Concord man, officials said.

Richard Ellison was arrested Friday on one count of knowing first-degree murder and one count of reckless second-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 9, 2005 death of Robert McMillan, who died as a result of a fire at his North State Street home, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood announced in a joint statement.

Ellison is accused of intentionally starting the fire.

He will be arraigned at the 6th Circuit District Court in Concord.

