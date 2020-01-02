NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man has been arrested on two outstanding warrants stemming from two separate incidents that occurred in Nashua in 2017.

James Carignan III, 24, of Merrimack, is set to face a judge Friday in 9th Circuit Court on charges related to a theft and a domestic violence incident, according to Nashua police.

Officers investigating the internal thefts of multiple smartphones from Verizon Wireless on Daniel Webster Highway in March 2017 learned that Carignan allegedly created fake transactions in order to get multiple phones between Dec. 2016 and Jan. 2017, resulting in a total loss of $1,500.

An arrest warrant was ordered, charging Carignan with theft by deception, a Class A felony.

In April 2017, officers responded to a report of a domestic assault at a Nashua residence, where they learned Carignan bit a female during an altercation and then fled, police said.

Officers obtained another arrest warrant for Carignan, this time charging him with domestic violence — simple assault, Class A misdemeanor.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the Nashua Police Department CrimeLine at 603-589-1665.

