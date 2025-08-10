LANCASTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught looking in windows in Lancaster, New Hampshire earlier this week.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious man on a roof looking in windows on Portland Street on Aug. 5 spotted a man, later identified as Robert Keenan, 21, of Milford, who then ran away from police, according to police.

He was arrested on charges of loitering/prowling, resisting arrest or detention, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and is due to be arraigned in Lancaster District Court.

