NH man arrested on second-degree murder charge in wife’s death

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of strangling or smothering his wife in April will be arraigned on a second-degree murder charge on Monday following his arrest, officials announced.

William Argie, 46, of Londonderry, was arrested in connection with the death of his 39-year-old wife, Maureen, New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner, and Londonderry Police Chief William R. Hart, Jr. announced Friday in a joint statement.

Prosecutors allege Maureen Argie was killed at the couple’s home on or about April 4.

William Argie will be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on two alternative counts of second-degree murder. One for allegedly knowingly causing his wife’s death by strangling and/or smothering her, and the other for allegedly recklessly causing her death, under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life.

No additional information was immediately released.

