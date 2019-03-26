NH man arrested on sexual assault charges

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested on felonious sexual assault charges Monday in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a juvenile known to him several years ago in Nashua, police said.

Omar Lopez Rosario, 40, of Nashua, was arrested about 1:31 p.m. on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, special felony.

His arrest comes after an investigation into a Feb. 22 report that Rosario had sexually assaulted the juvenile.

He refused bail and is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

