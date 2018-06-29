NH man arrested on sexual assault charges

BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy was arrested in Bow, New Hampshire Friday, officials said.

Patrick “Rick” Nylen was arrested at his home on Dow Road after officers conducting a sexual assault investigation executed search warrants at his home and a family farm on Robinson Road, Bow police said in a press release Friday.

Nylen is facing two counts of sexual assault in connection with incidents that allegedly occurred between 2011 and 2012.

He was ordered released on $6,000 personal recognizance bail and ordered not to have contact with anyone under 18.

He is due in court the 6th Circuit Court, Concord District Division on July 30.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Bow police at 603-223-3950.

