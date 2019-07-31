NH man attaches AC unit, generator to car to keep dog cool

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Londonderry, New Hampshire pulled a man over Tuesday after they saw an air conditioner and generator attached to the car.

The man had affixed a window air conditioner unit to the back right window of his van and stuck a generator on top with bungee cords and tape.

A neighbor said the man was just looking for a creative way to keep his dog cool in the heat of the summer.

It is unclear if the man was cited.

