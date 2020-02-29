NH man catches record-breaking lake trout while ice fishing in West Stewartstown

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man caught a record-breaking lake trout in West Stewartstown earlier this month.

Thomas Knight, of Meredith, was ice fishing on Big Diamond Pond when he caught the massive 37.65-pound fish, which was certified as a new state record, eclipsing the one established in 1958.

“Most state records, when bested, are done so by only a few ounces. Knight’s fish shattered the old record by over 9 pounds,” said Andy Schafermeyer, a Fisheries Biologist with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. “This fish is now the largest lake trout caught in all of New England. I’m glad he got it, this couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy,” said Schafermeyer. The fish measured over 40 inches in length with a 27-inch girth. Schafermeyer estimated the fish to be between 50 and 60 years old.”

