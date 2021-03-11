NH man charged after allegedly flashing gun during argument in Dunkin’ drive-thru

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old Manchester man was released on bail Thursday after he allegedly brandished a gun during an argument in the Dunkin’ drive-through.

Officers were called to the Dunkin on Bridge Street in Pelham around 8 a.m. after a woman said a man, later identified as Ryan Keller, pointed a gun at her during an argument over the movement of the line, according to a release issued by police.

The woman said she was ahead of Keller in line and was looking down when the car ahead of her moved forward. Keller allegedly waved her forward and yelled at her to move up.

The two continued to argue until the woman got out of her car and approached his vehicle.

Several witnesses reported seeing the two fight and Keller pointing the gun at the woman.

He left the scene before officers could arrive but was later located in his truck in the area.

Officers seized his gun and he is due in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.

