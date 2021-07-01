TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing a slew of charges after police say he slammed a stolen car into a police cruiser in Tewksbury on Thursday.

Edwin Figueroa Jr., 20, of Hillsboro, New Hampshire, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, vandalizing property, possession of a class b substance (crack cocaine), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, resisting arrest, mistreating/interfering with a police dog, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, marked lanes violation, receiving a stolen vehicle, and use of a motor vehicle without authority.

Tewksbury Sgt. Colin Trelegan and his K9 were conducting directed patrol in the area of Andover Street around 2:44 a.m. when their attention was called to a white SUV parked in the Lowell Five Bank-side parking lot, police said. The vehicle, occupied by Figueroa, was the only car in the parking lot.

When Trelegan exited his cruiser and approached the white SUV, Figueroa reportedly placed his vehicle in reverse, striking Trelegan’s cruiser and fleeing the scene, according to Tewksbury police. The SUV was found a short distance away on the side of Andover Street.

K9 Units from the Massachusetts State Police and the Tewksbury Police Department arrived in the area to assist with a search for Figueroa, police said. Figueroa was found a short time later walking on Andover Street and was arrested.

Sgt. Trelegan and his K9 were not injured during the incident, police said.

During a search of Figeuroa’s car, officers found approximately 12 grams of crack cocaine and it was learned that the car was stolen.

Figueroa was taken to Lowell District Court, where he was scheduled to be arraigned.

