NH man charged after investigation into child’s injuries

TAMWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested Wednesday on felony charges after an investigation into injuries sustained by a child earlier this month, officials announced.

Ryan Upson, 23, of Chocorua, is facing a charge of first-degree assault in the case of a child who was found suffering from “significant” injuries on Dec. 10, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Upson is being held on $50,000 bail pending his arraignment in Carroll County Superior Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police at 603-323-3333.

No additional details were released.

