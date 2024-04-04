IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges in connection with an incident at a brewery in Ipswich during which a gun he was carrying accidentally went off, officials said.

Donald Terenzoni, 35, of Newton, New Hampshire, will be arraigned on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm without 500 feet of a dwelling, possessing ammunition without an FID card, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding to a report of a gunshot being fired at the True North Ale brewery on County Road assisted in transporting Terenzoni to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

On Friday, March 29, at approximately 5:17 p.m., Ipswich Police were called to the True North Ale brewery at 116 County Road for a report of a gunshot being fired.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Ipswich District Court.

